Doctor Strange 2: Spider-Man's voice actor wants to be Nightmare in the movie

August 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could introduce the new great villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and in the event that it is Nightmare there is already someone ready to give their all.

It is about Christopher Daniel Barnes, famous for voicing Spider-Man in the American version of the animated series and in many video games. When asked which character he would like to play in upcoming Marvel movies, on the occasion of the panel for the Wizard World Virtual Experiences, he replied:

"I'd like to play Nightmare in Doctor Strange. He's a fascinating character, and I think he would require a lot of voice acting and CGI. They certainly wouldn't hire me, but I'd love to. IS an obscure character with a complex psychology, it's interesting and it's very, very evil. "

Doctor Strange's historical enemy, Nightmare is described in the comics as the master of the dimension of dreams and his powers allow him to enter the subconscious of his victims to sow fear and destruction. There would certainly be opportunities to stage some theatricality, with dreamlike visions and a shocking dubbing that penetrates the minds of the heroes.

The actor then stated: "I've had the honor of playing 30 different Spider-Man over the years, it's been incredible. But as that old saying goes'Either you die a hero, or you live long enough to become the villain' ". Actually it is a phrase that Harvey Dent also utters The dark Knight: let's hope he doesn't advance his Marvel candidacy in these terms or he risks having the door shut in his face …

The new Doctor Strange movie could see the return of Loki and the arrival of the young Miss America.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

