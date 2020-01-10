         'Doctor Strange 2' runs out of director: Scott Derrickson leaves the sequel due to creative differences with Marvel

Share it:

It was seen coming. Marvel has announced that Scott Derrickson leaves the direction of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', blaming his decision to creative differences on how to approach this new superhero adventure played by Benedict Cumberbatch, although he will remain on board as executive producer.

At the time it was announced that 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' was going to be Marvel's first horror movie, surely an express desire of Derrickson, also a filmmaker such as 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' or 'Sinister'. The signing of a new screenwriter months later began to raise doubts that this was really what Marvel wanted.

In addition, Kevin Feige punctuated Derrickson's statements at the end of last year saying there would be terrifying scenes but he wouldn't really define it as a scary movie. They simply did not want to do the same and have agreed to separate their paths in a friendly way, as confirmed by both Marvel and Derrickson himself

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. – N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

It remains to be seen if this decision will affect the release date of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', since its arrival in theaters is scheduled for the May 7, 2021. In principle, Marvel is already looking for a replacement for Derrickson, so there should be no problems on that side.

For my part, I regret Derrickson's march, since 'Doctor Strange' is one of the Marvel movies with more personality and I was looking forward to see in which direction the character was leading. We will never know, but Hopefully Marvel does not choose to give a more generic approach to the sequel.

