Doctor Strange 2 loses its director

Scott Derrickson has announced that due to creative differences with Marvel Studios he is no longer the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film that until now had been promoting as "UCM's first horror movie".

It is believed that precisely the intention of introducing elements of terror into the film is what has caused Derrickson's vision not to marry that of Kevin Feige and his team.

Marvel and I have mutually agreed to part ways on Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness due to creative differences. I am thankful for our collaboration and will remain on as EP. – N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

Marvel has issued a statement in which they claim to have made this decision in a friendly way with the director, who, despite everything, will continue to be executive producer on the film.

At the moment the film continues to maintain its planned release date for May 7, 2021 although a new director has not yet been announced and it may still be weeks until they find it.