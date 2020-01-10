Entertainment

Doctor Strange 2 loses its director

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

Scott Derrickson has announced that due to creative differences with Marvel Studios he is no longer the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film that until now had been promoting as "UCM's first horror movie".

The director and studio split over

It is believed that precisely the intention of introducing elements of terror into the film is what has caused Derrickson's vision not to marry that of Kevin Feige and his team.

Marvel has issued a statement in which they claim to have made this decision in a friendly way with the director, who, despite everything, will continue to be executive producer on the film.

READ:  This is how the spectacular 4.5-inch RoboCop figure looks

At the moment the film continues to maintain its planned release date for May 7, 2021 although a new director has not yet been announced and it may still be weeks until they find it.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.