Doctor Strange 2 keeps his filming schedule

April 1, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Although a good number of projects have canceled or delayed their production due to the COVID-19 there are those who keep their calendar. He is the case of 'Spider-Man 3', who recently commented that he continues in his plans to start shooting this summer. And now it seems that his companion marvelita 'Doctor Strange 2' will also do it.

In a new report, the fact that the start of filming of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' continues to appear set for June, the month that months before Marvel studios had confirmed. Of course his expectations are more than positive considering that U.S It is the country with the most cases detected and the one that is politically least forceful. Also, the last time we heard about the project it still didn't have a confirmed new director (although Sam Raimi resonates strongly).

While the Supreme Sorcerer seems not to be affected by the health crisis at the moment, other Marvel projects have already been delayed. For example, 'Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings' that it was in the first phase of its production in Australia has been canceled until further notice. For his part, 'Black Widow', which was to arrive next May, has canceled its theatrical release. Now it remains to be seen if changes will also come for 'Thor 4', 'The Eternals' and all series that Marvel prepares (ba) for Disney +.

READ:  "Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 3" Release Date, Cast, and What's Going To Happen?

Spider-man


