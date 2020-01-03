Doctor Strange 2 It's Not Horror Movie According to Kevin Feige

Share it:

The first solo delivery of the Supreme Sorcerer left a very good taste in the mouth among the fandom, and in the pockets of Marvel Studios, which was made with a negligible collection of 700 million dollars, placing 'Doctor Strange' very close to Top-10 highest grossing movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is logical that now its sequel – that it will not be a reality until the May 7, 2021 – Have us all obnubilated and that every little detail or statement be welcomed with great fervor.

After all, secrecy is something that surrounds 'Doctor Strange: In the multiverse of madness'. At the moment it has only been confirmed that this sequel, in which Benedict Cumberbatch will bring the Sorcerer back to life, it will be the first horror movie of the MCU, as its director, Scott Derrickson, revealed a few months ago. However, it is possible that all this thesis has collapsed with the latest statements made by Kevin Feige.

The head of Marvel Studios spoke last week with the students of the New York Film Academy, and as SiFy picked up, he ventured to compare this sequel not with a horror tape, but with the cinema of the eighties of Steven Spielberg.

"It's not necessarily a horror movie, but it is, as Scott Derrickson – our director – has commented, a great MCU movie with scary sequences. When I was a child in the 80s Spielberg did a great job (doing this). There are spooky sequences in 'In search of the lost ark' in which I, as a small child, covered my eyes. Or in 'Gremlins' or 'Poltergeist'. These are the movies that invented the PG-13 (movies for people over 13 years old). It's fun to be scared that way and not in a terrifying and tortuous way, that is, in a legitimately terrifying way. And Scott Derrickson is pretty good at that. "

In addition to this clarification Feige added that "you won't see who is coming, but we have found a great way to make it work because we want to make a particular type of movie. And there were a character with whom we always wanted to do something with whom it will fit really well. "Who will it be? A villain? It is said that Mordo, who played in the first installment Chiwetel Ejiofor, could be the bad guy in the story. Also shuffled Nightmare, one of the most enigmatic and powerful enemies of Doctor Strange in the comics, and also of the Ghost Biker. Well, the craziest theory advances that will be the Scarlet Witch the one that binds her, who already has her signing confirmed and points to the character of Elizabeth Olsen will connect directly with his series with Vision on Disney +. Is this character that we have not seen coming starring in the fear sequences of this new Doctor Strange adventure?