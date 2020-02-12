Doctor Strange 2 Had No Draft Already Written By C. Robert Cargill

Share it:

It is not precisely a path of roses that is following 'Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness'. First was the original director of history who had to leave the ship, Scott Derickson, to be replaced, is stipulated, by Sam Raimi, and now the same thing happened to the team of scriptwriters. Yesterday it was confirmed that the sequel to the Great Sorcerer of the MCU was no longer going to be written by C. Robert Cargill but Michael Waldron, who is also responsible for the series about Loki that will arrive on the Disney platform next year.

And although we thought that this story was already channeled and could now be modified, it turns out that Cargill and Derrickson had not yet had the opportunity to write any script of this sequel. Neither draft nor anything, just conversations that have not finished curdling apparently. This has been revealed by Cargill on social networks:

"Since it continues to appear in the news, it is worth noting that Scott and I never had the opportunity to write a draft of 'Multiverse of Madness', so whatever they are working on now it is not derived from our work".

So no, there isn't a single writing to look for to know how the original story of which I was going to become the first would be horror story from Marvel. It is unknown if Michael Waldron You already have something written or this change will cause production delays, which was planned for this 2020. We will continue informing.