'Doctor Strange 2', everything we know about the sequel

One of Stan Lee's favorite characters was always Doctor Strange (which we met in Spain as Doctor Strange). In fact, the legendary editor wanted to take his story to the cinema back in the 80s, but it did not come to fruition. The special effects that exist now have nothing to do with that of 30 years ago, and Marvel decided to bet on the sorcerer, but it was a very brave step forward, since it is not a character known to the general public, nor is it A classic superhero, with super powers that are easy to describe.

Still, the film was a critical and public success. In fact, the collection was close to 700 million dollars and it is very close to Top-10 highest grossing movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once from the study it was confirmed that we would see the owner of the Eye of Agamotto in action (and alone), the leaks have begun to happen. The last? That Mordo will be the villain of this new installment.

What will 'Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness' go about? Will Benedict Cumberbatch return? What is the release date of 'Doctor Strange 2'? Will we see Namor or some other new superhero?

'Doctor Strange 2' Release Date

The Marvel calendar is quite tight in these coming years, especially in 2019, when 'Captain Marvel', 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'will arriveSpider-Man: Away from home'. But thanks to the Comic-Con we already know the release date of 'Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness': it will be the May 7, 2021.

'Doctor Strange 2' Synopsis

Here is the most problematic section, because remember that Stephen Strange dies because of the click of Thanos at the end of 'Avengers: Infinity War'. Although he came back to life thanks to 'Avengers: Endgame', we still don't know how that disappearance has affected the Supreme Sorcerer. So far, the only synopsis we have is the following:

"After the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', Stephen Strange continues to look for the Stone of Time. An old friend turned into an enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash an indescribable evil "

With those three lines, we can venture which villain our hero will face. Mordo, who played in the first installment Chiwetel Ejiofor, has not yet been presented as evil. But we already know the character, so he could easily turn his personality around in the sequel and, according to the leaks, it could be that way.

Another of the possible villains could be Nightmare, one of the most enigmatic and powerful enemies of Doctor Strange in the comics, and also of the Ghost Biker. Nightmare is a demon, lord of the Nightmare Dimension (or Nightmare Kingdom), which is the dimension we all go to when we sleep. Because yes, because nightmares also have their own dimension. And Scott Derrickson, director of the first installment, said he is his favorite villain. In fact, they wanted to introduce it in the first part, but it was too complex what they had in hand to add more concepts.

"We decided not to include it because it is a very complex idea, that nightmares are a dimension in themselves, and we already had too many things to explain. But I hope we can explore it in the future because I think it is an incredibly cool concept."

But, among all these rumors, there are new indications to point in another direction, or so the account of Rogerwardell's Twitter, which usually launches alleged Marvel leaks, hitting many times:

– It will be set in 1980.

– Jericho Drumm and Clea characters will debut in Marvel.

– Clea could be played by an Asian actress.

– We will see the mythical gloves of Doctor Strange.

And, during the Comic-Con, two more data were confirmed:



– Scarlet Witch It will be in the movie.

– 'Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness' It will be the first horror film of the MCU.



But everything is nothing with the latest theory: The film will link with the series of 'Wandavisión' and present the Scarlet Witch as the great villain, after having gone crazy and torn reality.

Further, Kevin Feige already denied that it was going to be a horror movie, so we will stay with the desire.

'Doctor Strange 2' Cast

The return of Benedict Cumberbatch it's obvious. The actor signed for 6 movies (which is Marvel's 'type contract', something that made Joaquin Phoenix back down) and is obviously in the sequel. That is, there is no other actor who can be Doctor Strange, especially after the presentation of the character. Chiwetel Ejiofor I would also return in this sequel.

Another of the strongest rumors place Rachel McAdams in the cast of 'Doctor Strange 2', playing Stephen Strange's love interest, which in the comics is called Christine Palmer, but there is still no official confirmation.

The one that will also be is Tilda Swinton, who will return as 'The Elder' and Elizabeth Olsen, playing Scarlet Witch again. And it is also rumored that Eva Green would have signed for the film to play the villain: the queen of the Nightmare dimension.

'Doctor Strange 2' Director

Scott Derrickson, director of the first installment, was going to repeat in the director's chair, with C. Robert Cargill, regular contributor to Derrickson, writing the script. But due to the typical 'creative differences', Derrickson has abandoned the movie … and Marvel is looking for a new director.

'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer

For now we have no trailer for 'Doctor Strange 2', and everything will depend on the final release date set by Disney and Marvel. But if we can show what Nightmare would be like being the villain of the movie.

'Doctor Strange 2' Images

For now we have no images of 'Doctor Strange 2'.

'Doctor Strange 2' Poster

