Doctor Strange 2 already has synopsis and filming date

Ten days ago, the director of Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse (Scott Derrickson) left the ship due to creative differences with Marvel Studios. And that foreshadowed that the film could suffer delays. However, a new report ensures that filming will not be affected. And not only that, but it speaks of May 2020 as the date on which it would start recording.

On the other hand, that same report (from Production Weekly), has revealed the synopsis of the film. This is what the description says: "After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Stone of Time. But an old friend turned into an enemy seeks to destroy each of the Earth's sorcerers, getting in the way of Strange's plan and also causing him to unleash an indescribable evil. ".

Returning to the production itself, the report also highlights some of the filming locations. And both New York and Los Angeles appear, as London. In addition, although there is no trace of Derrickson as director on the list, he is mentioned as a producer. In any case, there is no record of what the new director is, if Marvel already has it.

In short, although the synopsis does not give much information about some of the secrets that Marvel has been announcing for this film, it does imply that the villain could be Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor). In fact, it makes sense, considering that it appeared on the scene after Dr. Strange's credits.

It is still too early to know if the premiere date will remain, but today's news is a good sasapland that it could be so. In which case, remember that the date is scheduled for May 7, 2021.

