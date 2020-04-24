 Doctor Fate will have a "strong supporting role" in Black Adam

Share it:

A new casting update for the film "Black Adam", which as we know has also been forced to delay its start of filming, although at the moment there is nothing marked about the when, it throws new details about the debut it will make Doctor Fate / Doctor Destiny in DC cinema through this movie. A description that offers new details about previous casting of the character, but that also, without wanting to enter into the controversy of the comparisons, is directly reminiscent of Doctor Strange, from Marvel.

This call says that Warner Bros. is looking for an actor from 40-50 years to play Fate, who will have a "Strong supporting role" in the film. The character is also described as an "eternal master of the mystical arts". Of course, that use of words is reminiscent of the Marvel character, although there are differences between both characters if they are entered in different details.

The main differences that this new casting brings is that the actor's age changes, before it was 30-40 and now it is 40-50, somewhat older. This age range may suggest that the version we will see of the character in the film will be his best-known incarnation, that of Kent Nelson, who is also a founding member of the Justice Society of America. It also highlights its importance, within which it is a secondary character. All this always keeping in mind that there will be two versions of the Justice Society of America in the film.

Finally say that on the web they confirm by the Adrianna Tomaz casting, the wife of Black Adam, and that we remember it was revealed they would have a son in the film, we will see that in the film at the end will become his superhuman alter-ego, the Egyptian goddess Isis.

Via information | The Illuminerdi