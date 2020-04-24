General News

 Doctor Fate will have a "strong supporting role" in Black Adam

April 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Doctor Fate in the DC comics

A new casting update for the film "Black Adam", which as we know has also been forced to delay its start of filming, although at the moment there is nothing marked about the when, it throws new details about the debut it will make Doctor Fate / Doctor Destiny in DC cinema through this movie. A description that offers new details about previous casting of the character, but that also, without wanting to enter into the controversy of the comparisons, is directly reminiscent of Doctor Strange, from Marvel.

This call says that Warner Bros. is looking for an actor from 40-50 years to play Fate, who will have a "Strong supporting role" in the film. The character is also described as an "eternal master of the mystical arts". Of course, that use of words is reminiscent of the Marvel character, although there are differences between both characters if they are entered in different details.

The main differences that this new casting brings is that the actor's age changes, before it was 30-40 and now it is 40-50, somewhat older. This age range may suggest that the version we will see of the character in the film will be his best-known incarnation, that of Kent Nelson, who is also a founding member of the Justice Society of America. It also highlights its importance, within which it is a secondary character. All this always keeping in mind that there will be two versions of the Justice Society of America in the film.

READ:   15 birds of prey trivia (and Harley Quinn's fabulous emancipation)

Finally say that on the web they confirm by the Adrianna Tomaz casting, the wife of Black Adam, and that we remember it was revealed they would have a son in the film, we will see that in the film at the end will become his superhuman alter-ego, the Egyptian goddess Isis.

Via information | The Illuminerdi

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.