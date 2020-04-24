Doctor Fate appears referenced in the casting of Black Adam

Share it:

One of the great stars of the UCM is Doctor Strange, the character played by Benedict Cumberbatch who is on his way to his second solo film after participating in several of the Avengers saga.

In response, we may soon have the most similar character in the other great house in the world of comics, DC, who have Doctor Fate or Doctor Destiny.

Illuminerdi shared details of a casting for Black Adam in which a man who is between 40 and 50 years old is looked for to play Fate, who appears mentioned as a secondary character with a lot of weight in this film, where he is described as "an eternal master of the mystical arts". Curiously Masters of the Mystic Arts It is exactly the title that the apprentices of the Elder, Master of Doctor Strange, receive when they complete their training.

The Rock, the protagonist of the film, recently confirmed that filming would be delayed for August or September. Behind the film are Jaume Collet-Serra as director and Adam Sztykiel as screenwriter.

The project has been going back and forth for many years until a production was formalized, a release date set for December 22 and a cast that currently only Dwayne Johnson is waiting for new confirmations.

At the moment it does not seem that Black Adam is going to come across any known face of the DCEU despite the desire that the followers of this universe have to face him and Shazam, something that hopefully we will see in the future if everything goes well and the box office accompanies.