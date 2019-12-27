Doctor Dream Assembly Extra Material Mike Flannagan

Share it:

It was announced this week that the three-hour cut of the director of 'Doctor Dream', Mike Flanagan, would be available on January 21. That is, there will be 30 more minutes of unpublished footage, but not at the end of the film, but as a new cut with the material distributed throughout the entire projection, that is, without cuts. But what exactly will this new material show us? Flanagan himself has talked about it.

Speaking with Collider, the director of the last adaptation of the universe Stephen King has advanced that: "(Warner Bros) has allowed us to do it well: it is a new cut of the finished, complete and polished tape. There is new material throughout the full movie. There are new things that were never included in the final cut, as well as a handful of extended scenes (or altered) too. "Among those new things that were not included we have"some great scenes, that's for sure. I don't want to spoiler but I can say there is new material, included in the final act in the (hotel) Overlook ".

More specifically, "some of my favorites have to do with the young man Danny and Wendy (there is some magnificent material with Alex Essoe which I am delighted to have restored here) "has also advanced the director, who added"It will be familiar to fans of the book. There is also a good amount of new things that involve young Abra in the first act of the movie, learning about his brightness and how it affects their parents. "

But it is not only new material that this new director's cut holds, its structure is also different. Specifically it is "more literary", because it is divided into chapters just like the book. Do you want this new assembly?