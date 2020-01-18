Doctor Dolittle Will Be A Failure At The Box Office

Share it:

It seems that the next tape of Robert Downey Jr. It will not be the bombshell to which the actor is usually accustomed. While the Iron Man figure in each new tape of Marvel It is anticipated as a guaranteed ticket office, 'The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle' is not getting as good predictions. Moreover, a disaster is anticipated.

Having hung up the superhero costume last April, Downey Jr. is facing the audience again outside a millionaire franchise. And although his person has a pull, everything points to his new career in this family tape It is emerging as a box office failure.

This is how Variety sees it, who is not betting anything on this story where we will see Downey become a eccentric doctor He travels surrounded by his collection of animals. Neither she nor the general criticism, which has been nothing good. In summary, the first predictions suggest that 'The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle' will have a debut in movie theaters between 20 and 25 million dollars. A priori this data does not sound so fiasco; however, the tape, with an extensive CGI In all its plot, it has cost much more than that and everything indicates that the investment will not be recovered.

The question we ask ourselves is: Will it affect the career of Robert Downey This box office failure that many precede already? According to an analyst no, because although he no longer belongs to the MCU, the actor has many followers who will try to continue to trust him:

"Robert Downey Jr. is a national treasure, and his success with 'Iron Man' and 'The Avengers' has consolidated his status among the masses multiplex. That said, actually has no super powers that can predict or stop the evil forces that can lead to blockbusters, "media analyst Jeff Bock has said in the middle."In Hollywood you are only as good as your last project, but if 'Dolittle' is stamped, as many suspect, he will fall, but he will not be left out. "

'The adventures of Doctor Dolittle' is already in the cinema.