         'Doc Savage' jumps on television: Sony prepares a series about the bronze man

February 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
Although many of us continue to dream of a project led by Shane Black to burst movie screens, it seems that Doc Savage, the character created by Henry W. Ralston, John L. Nanovic and Lester Dent has a more feasible outlet on television through Sony Pictures Television and Condé Nast Entertainment.

The bronze man

After a film version of the mid-seventies directed by Michael Anderson, and in which Ron Ely put himself in the skin of the hero, Savage was buried for life after an unprecedented failure. Now, according to Variety, the character is close to returning, more or less, in style.


Sony Pictures Television has partnered with Condé Nast Entertainment to develop a television series based on the franchise of the pulp icon of the Street & Smith library. The project is part of the new three-year contract that Sony's Original Film signed with the television studio last summer.

The series will narrate the adventures of Savage among dinosaurs, secret societies run by exotic villains, inventions, weapons never seen and plots to dominate the world. Condé Nast acquired the Street & Smith Library in 1959.

Sony had already recruited Shane Black in 2013 to write the script and signed Dwayne Johnson in 2016 to play the classic hero. In a 2018 interview, Johnson noted that rights related issues They had hindered the project.

