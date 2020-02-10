“Do you want to meet me?”: With daring dynamics, Celia Lora invites her fans to a date

Celia Lora it has almost five million followers in Instagram, the social network that you use most to consent and communicate with your fans.

The playmate has the habit to upload sexy and daring photos, who manage to raise the temperature of their fans.

However, this Friday took another step and invited three of her fans to party or have a date with her.

Through a post, which has more than 10 thousand likes, invited his followers to participate in a dynamic, on the website www.conoceacelia.com, where They have to put their ideal date.

When you enter the page, you can see a small video in which Celia Lora sports a deep neckline and Explain how to participate in the contest.

You're closer to meeting me, just get creative. I'm going to choose the three most creative answers, to party with me or to dinner. ”

Similarly, he reminded his fans to subscribe to Hotgo To see all its contents.

