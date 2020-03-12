Do you want to create a bad character? Hirohiko Araki talks to us about his inspirations

Share it:

In the series JoJo's Bizarre Adventures there is no shortage of charismatic and fascinating villains who catch the attention of fans. The creator of the manga, Hirohiko Araki, in an interview explains to us his inspirations for the characterization of a good villain.

Interviewed by the Japanese magazine Kotoba, Araki explained that the character of God Brando, the villain par excellence of the series, had to embody a sort of "curse" that had to haunt over the years the Joestar family. The peculiarity of God was that of returning even after being defeated to threaten the heirs of the Joestar, as you can see in the comic. Araki confesses that the most dangerous power of God is not to control the passage of time, but precisely this ability to represent evil. In the interview he then tried to give meaning to the term "evil". According to the author, readers feel attracted to evil because bad guys often have mysterious roles in history, precisely because their actions at first seem indecipherable.

Among the films that he appreciated and that inspired him, Araki quotes the film "The Silence of the Innocents " and the manga series Ushijima the Loan who presneta a gallery of evil charismatics. The mangaka also says he enjoyed the movie very much Joker by Todd Philips for how he managed to describe a bad son of our times. He also expressed his esteem for the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, author of Sherlock Holmes, his great source of inspiration. If you are a fan of Hirohiko Araki's works, or have never read anything of his, know that the first two series of The Bizarre Adventures of JoJo are available on Netflix. We leave you with this bizarre crossover between Mob Pyscho 100 and JoJo.