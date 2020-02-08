Do you want it now? Edwin Luna boasts qualities of his stepson on Instagram

Edwin Luna had been pointed out for allegedly having despised his current wife's son, the model Kimberly Flores.

And it is that after the publication of a family photo, some users on social networks accused that the vocalist of La Trakalosa de Monterrey He was uncomfortable or brushed with little Damien.

Faced with criticism, the singer now posted some videos and photographs on his account of Instagram where he appears next to his stepson.

In its Stories section, Edwin posted a video where Damien interpret the theme on the keyboard I am your faithful friend, from the movie saga Toy story.

The other vocalist published some photographs where the little son of Kimberly, dressed in a suit. In addition, he also published a small video of a school festival.

Happy dad. Today all my children each in their different activities, ”he added Moon as a comment

