Do you want classics? The legend of Snow White arrives on Sky on January 27th

The historical Italian-Japanese anime series The legend of Snow White, also known as "Snow White" in Italy, will return to television on Sky channel 133 starting January 27th, thanks to the joint efforts of Man-Ga is Yamato Video. The news was confirmed through the Facebook post visible at the bottom.

For the uninitiated, The Legend of Snow White was produced in 1994 by the Italian TV world and from the Japanese Tatsunoko Production. The series, consisting of 52 episodes, achieved good success all over the world and guaranteed producers the go-ahead for the creation of three summary films: The legend of Snow White, Richard of Albertville is The king of the forest.

The anime in Italy was distributed in home video edition about 10 years after the first TV broadcast, first through some VHS collections and later in a more recent DVD version.

In the last period, Yamato Video and Man-ga seem to have been particularly interested in dusting off the great classics, including Berserk and Ken the warrior. On the official Yamato YouTube channel, however, you can also find more recent series, such as Fire Force is DanMachi.

