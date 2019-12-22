Do you remember PlayDate? The crank console is not dead and is about to arrive

Share it:

A few months ago it was unveiled Playdate, the yellow portable console equipped with a bizarre crank to be used during the gameplay of some games. It is probably a niche product, but that has intrigued everyone, for the particular design and for the service offered by the developers.

In practice it is as if you were buying a subscription together with the console, which will unlock automatically and free of charge, once a week for twelve weeks, a digital game you can use. But when will it be available to the public? It seems to take some time, but the release is not far off.

Panic, the group of developers who will produce the console, has announced a new one preview program intended for developers, who will soon be able to apply for a development kit. It will be a random selection since there is a quantity in the order of a few hundred of this kit, which will allow the first programmers to start working.

The final version instead will be complete with an entire "Season 1"of games made by designers like Zach Gage, Shaun Inman is Keita Takahashi. Panic initially hoped to make available i pre-order before the end of 2019, but then had to opt for the first half of 2020. In short, we will have to wait for the preview program to end, for the first season of games to be ready and for there to be enough pieces in the inventory, before we can get our hands on the console.

What do you think? Are you curious about the project? In the meantime, you can take a look at PlayDate on video, and on our website you will also find a more in-depth special on PlayDate.