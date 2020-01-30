Entertainment

Do you remember Evelyn, the girl from ‘The boarding school’? This has changed 13 years later

January 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • The interpreter kneads more than 111 thousand followers on social networks.
  • Amazon Prime Video confirmed a few weeks ago the ‘reboot’ of ‘The boarding school’

    The Serie 'The intership' It ended 10 years ago – do you feel older yet? – but the cultural and generational impact that it still carries is still valid. So much so that Amazon Prime Video announced a few weeks ago the ‘reboot’ of Atresmedia fiction called ‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’. Eight new episodes that will keep us in suspense as did the original project from which many actors came out that today are at the top of their career: Ana de Armas, Blanca Suárez, Martín Rivas or Denisse Peña, interpreter that gave life to little Evelyn, Paula's friend, remember?

    Now the actress has grown and it appears in another series when 13 years have passed since its television debut. Have you seen ‘Néboa’? Well, Peña plays Ana in the Spanish Television series. Likewise, a few months ago his signing was confirmed in the last season of ‘Las chicas del cable’, a project that introduces it to Netflix and where it will coincide with other “The boarding school” such as Blanca, Yon or Blanca. This is his Instagram, in which he kills more than 111 thousand followers.

    This platform was where he was promoting this Thursday the definitive trailer of the fifth season of 'The Girls of the Cable', a series of episodes that will arrive on the platform in 'streaming' on February 14 – what a better Valentine's gift! -.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.