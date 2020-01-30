Do you remember Evelyn, the girl from ‘The boarding school’? This has changed 13 years later

Share it:

The interpreter kneads more than 111 thousand followers on social networks.

Amazon Prime Video confirmed a few weeks ago the ‘reboot’ of ‘The boarding school’

The Serie 'The intership' It ended 10 years ago – do you feel older yet? – but the cultural and generational impact that it still carries is still valid. So much so that Amazon Prime Video announced a few weeks ago the ‘reboot’ of Atresmedia fiction called ‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’. Eight new episodes that will keep us in suspense as did the original project from which many actors came out that today are at the top of their career: Ana de Armas, Blanca Suárez, Martín Rivas or Denisse Peña, interpreter that gave life to little Evelyn, Paula's friend, remember?

Now the actress has grown and it appears in another series when 13 years have passed since its television debut. Have you seen ‘Néboa’? Well, Peña plays Ana in the Spanish Television series. Likewise, a few months ago his signing was confirmed in the last season of ‘Las chicas del cable’, a project that introduces it to Netflix and where it will coincide with other “The boarding school” such as Blanca, Yon or Blanca. This is his Instagram, in which he kills more than 111 thousand followers.

This platform was where he was promoting this Thursday the definitive trailer of the fifth season of 'The Girls of the Cable', a series of episodes that will arrive on the platform in 'streaming' on February 14 – what a better Valentine's gift! -.