Do you remember all Brad Pitt's girlfriends and ex-historical wives? Here they are gathered now that he is single

Since when Brad Pitt divorced from Angelina Jolie, rumors of his alleged new flirtations have followed one another uninterruptedly. Brad himself joked about it in his thank you speech to the Golden Globe 2020. Just at the awards ceremony, we saw him share the room with 2 of his great ex, Gwyneth Paltrow and especially Jennifer Aniston, with which one thought (or hoped) in a flashback. But could you mention all the great loves of the 56-year-old star? We have tried to make a dating list of all Brad Pitt's exes and the list goes from A of Aniston to S of Sinitta.

Brad Pitt and one of his historical girlfriends Shalane MCCall. Barry King

Brad Pitt and Shalane MCCall – 1987

Brad Pitt's first famous girlfriend dates back to 1987. She is Shalane McCall, actress at the time famous for her part as Charlie Wade on the soap Dallas. The two stay together for a year and then it's goodbye.

Brad Pitt and Sinitta – late 1980s

Brad Pitt's exes not only include colleagues but also singers. Brad Pitt e Sinitta they went out for some time in the late 1980s. The singer launched several hits in that decade as "So Mucho", and several appearances followed on various television programs.

Brad Pitt and one of his historical girlfriends Christina Applegate. Jeff Kravitz

Brad Pitt and Christina Applegate – 1989

The two met for a while in 1989. Christina Applegate also took Brad Pitt to the MTV Movie Awards as a companion, leaving him halfway through the show for another man who the actress never revealed who he was. Did you regret the big mistake?

Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis two ex boyfriends. Hulton Archive Brad Pitt and Juliette Lewis – 1989-1993 Among the many former Brad Pitt exes there is also the actress and cantatas Juliette Lewis. The couple would have been a little on-off together between 1989 and 1993 before Brad met his first truly great love … Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow – 1994-1997 Brad Pitt's first truly famous relationship is with Gwyneth Paltrow. The two met during the filming of the thriller Se7en, where they played husband and wife. They got engaged in 1996 and formed one of the hottest couples of the decade. Gwyneth Paltrow in a radio interview with Howard Stern called Brad "too good for her", and that for his father, Brad was like a son. It is a pity that the couple did not arrive at the altar and a year after the engagement, they broke up. Brad Pitt and Claire Forlani star in the film Meet Joe Black. Archive Photos Brad Pitt and Claire Forlani – 1998 Another co-protagonist, another falling in love on the set. After breaking up from Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt is dating actress Claire Forlani for some time, the woman he falls in love with in Meet Joe Black. And given how beautiful they were together and the film's high romance rate, the spark was almost a foregone conclusion. The two make their red carpet debut at Writers ’Guild of America Awards, but the relationship doesn't last long. READ: 'LPBW' Fame Tori Roloff shared pregnancy pics Brad Pit's former historian par excellence is Jennifer Aniston. Getty Images Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston – 1998-2005 IS was the couple that made many dream, as well as one of the hottest in the star system. America's fiancée, aka Rachel di Friends with one of the sexiest men in the world: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt start being together in 1998, after meeting on a blind date organized by their agents (who apparently had seen us long). On November 21, 1999, the couple announced their engagement and less than a year later they got married. On July 29, 2000, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston become husband and wife with a ceremony on an estate in Malibu, overlooking the sea and costing over $ 1 million. In February 2004, Jennifer Aniston gave an interview with The Guardian in which, after the end of Friends, she declared herself ready to start a family with Brad. Too bad that a few months later, he starts shooting Mr & Mrs Smith… Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie – 2004-2016 Although the official does not arrive until 2005, or after the news of the divorce from Jennifer Aniston, the relationship between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie begins during the filming of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2004. Angelina Jolie herself spoke about it a few years later in an interview for Vogue, declaring that at the end of the film they both realized that there was something more, something that had to be taken into consideration. Fans here start to divide between #teamjolie and #teamaniston but the story between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie becomes officially serious, when in January 2006 Angelina Jolie announces that she is pregnant and that Maddox and Zahara, the two children she had previously adopted from singles, change the surname to Jolie Pitt. In May of the same year, the little Shiloh was born and in March 2007, the couple adopted another 3 year old boy, Pax. Twins Vivienne is Knox they were born in July 2008 and the Jolie – Pitt family officially expands to 6. The couple marries in August 2014 in a castle in France, with a super romantic ceremony that involves all 6 of their children. This love idyll, however, lasts only another 2 years, because in August 2016, Angelina Jolie deposited the divorce papers from Brad Pitt. After 12 years together, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie break up, making a lot of tears shed even to fans who never expected such an epilogue. In fact, the two do not seem to have left each other well indeed, Jolie had also asked for the exclusive custody of the children and there had been talk of addiction to alcohol by Brad Pitt. After two and a half years, the relationship between the two seems to have had signs of improvement (at least now Brad can see the children) but we do not believe that they will return to being (at least shortly) a family. SOB.

