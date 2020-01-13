Do you look like an orc? The of The Lord of the Rings ’series looks for recording extras

Share it:

Do you look like an orc? The producers of the television series ‘Lord of the Rings´ are desperately looking for extras to give life to the orcs and are looking for people without teeth, very wrinkled and hairy to run.

Two Auckland casting companies have issued appeals to play roles for the grotesque monsters in the new “Amazon Lord of the Rings” series, which begins filming in 2020.

One of the agencies turned to Facebook, where they asked for applicants that measure less than 1.50 meters or exceed 1.80.

“The other casting was more specific in his request. They are looking for people with many wrinkles, hairy, of all ages and ethnicities ”

Also, if you have natural red hair, white hair and many freckles, the paper is probably for you.

And, according to the Wall Street Journal, in New Zealand, Auckland, where the series will be filmed has a little less than five million inhabitants, so the casting companies are desperate to find extras that look like these famous monsters.

Benefits of being extra

In addition to food being borne by the production, they will pay you 148 pounds per call (about 3,600 Mexican pesos a day).

The reason to look for extras with orc-like shapes is, experts say they save makeup costs.

The television series will be in the same fictional universe created by the legendary author J.R.R. Tolkien, who published the series at intervals between 1954 and 1955.

Similar to the books, and Peter Jackson's adaptations in the early 2000s, the landscapes will be populated by horrible humanoid monsters, dwarf citizens of mythical villages and slender celestial elves.

With information from Daily Mail

