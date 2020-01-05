Do you like minors? Kate del Castillo talks about alleged romance with Vadhir Derbez

Do youKate del Castillo Y Vadhir Derbez Are they about to reach the altar? The actress talked about her supposed relationship with the eldest son of Eugenio Derbez, who is his friend.

The protagonist of "The Queen of the South" confessed, during an American radio show, that she would be willing to marry Vadhir Derbez and to change diapers (for the difference in ages).

Days after its revelation, the actress was questioned about it and said that nobody would say no to the actor and comedian; However, he said that because he was the son of his friend Eugenio Derbez, he would not marry him.

"Who will say no to Vadhir? Too bad that I am a friend of my dad, but I would not feel bad, with that I am given with the kids, ”he said in an interview for“ Ventaneando ”.

In addition, he took the opportunity to reveal that if a man wishes to conquer it, he needs many "pants, nothing more".

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: They threaten the Costeño to death after making jokes about AMLO