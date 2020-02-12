Do you like Demon Slayer's Tanjiro scarf? It will soon be available for purchase

Share it:

In winter it is always good to cover yourself with warm and comfortable clothes to better fight the cold. And if you can do it by wearing clothes of our favorite anime characters, even better. Premium Bandai is about to release a replica of the Tanjiro Kamado by Demon Slayer.

The scarf, which you can find at the bottom of the news, is the one that our favorite demon killer wears in the very first episodes of the anime, when his family is brutally eliminated by the demons and finds himself having to look after his little sister Nezuko, transformed into one of them. Light blue in color, the scarf measures 185cm x 25cm and carries a beige label with the cute face of Tanjiro and a mask. If you want to pre-order it, the cost is around 4.950 yen (more or less about forty euros) and is available from the month of March. If, on the other hand, you are running out of money, we recommend this ingenious low-cost cosplay by Rengoku, one of the Pillars of demon-killing.

At the moment, the first season of Demon Slayer has ended and fans are waiting for news from the upcoming film Demon Slayer- Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha Ren which we expect a trailer for March. Recently Demon Slayer was awarded the Tokyo anime film festival for best anime of the last television season.