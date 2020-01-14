Do you have new boyfriend Millie Bobby Brown? These are the tests that point to yes

Share it:

From Millie Bobby Brown We know everything about her professional projects (her facet as a designer for Converse, the cosmetic line she launched, Florence By Mills, which will become a producer at the hands of Netflix with a film called 'The Time Lost' .. .) But what about your sentimental life? Few details we have. The actress has always been quite discreet with this, and the last thing we learned from her in this regard is that she was giving herself a chance (she finally did not come together) with Romeo Beckham, and a year has already passed. It is very possible that we have missed several chapters of his life, but what we do now know is that he is currently quite excited about what his new boy seems to be, the Wigan Warriors rugby player Joseph Robinson, who is 17 years old, two more than Millie.

Our suspicions began at the end of last year, when he hung in his 'stories' this image during his holidays in the Maldives this Christmas. In this image both appear in what seems to be a dinner between friends, normal and current. So far, all normal, no reason to suspect. Well wait, because we have more evidence.

Joseph RobinsonInstagram

Evidence that Millie Bobby Brown and Joseph Robinson are together

They have not posed together, but it has not made us any fault that they did it to verify that they have been. Look, this is one of the last photos Joseph shared on his Instagram in which he appears With their dogs in a forest.

Well oh, what a coincidence. Just those days, Millie uploaded an image to her social networks in a very similar environment, but what has given us the key that has been with him is the dog that goes out with her, is that of Joseph! Well, white and bottled, right?

More tests? We have them. Looking at one of his 'stories' (it's weeks ago), we see Millie with a shirt that could go unnoticed, but not for us. Yes, it's from Joseph's team, the Wigan Warriors, and also, he is playing with a dog, coincidentally very similar to his. We, who do not believe in coincidences, venture to say that they were together at that time.

Millie Bobby BrownInstagram

And of course, given so much evidence, the couple has no choice but to confirm what was already an open secret, that they are together. They have done it through Snapchat with this cute photograph.

Snapchat

What monkeys 😍