Do you have a new boyfriend Demi Lovato?

We thought he was happy with Austin Wilson. However, it seems that his thing was not successful because he has even deleted the photo he had with him on Instagram. Demi lovato, who is slowly recovering his life after his problems with drugs, has said goodbye to his relationship with the model and now is another man the candidate to become her boyfriend. The lucky one this time is Colson Baker (better known by his stage name, Machine Gun Kelly).

Nothing has been officially confirmed, but there are many who suspect that there is something more than a friendship between them. Demi Lovato, who by the way recently expressed his desire to start a family regardless of whether the other person is male or female, was seen with the rapper leaving the luxurious club Soho House West (Hollywood) As always when such things happen, Twitter users rushed to share the images on the social network.

Are Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly dating?

Let's see, it is true that they are not particularly compromising photographs (unlike those of Zendaya and Jacob Elordi) because they do not go out kissing, hand in hand or anything like that, although it is true that they are very comfortable together. Judge yourself.

Of course, according to the Page Six news portal, both they drove in separate cars to her house. This is suspicious. We are a little confused, really. We thought he was dating Noah Cyrus, because apparently, they were seen in the Grammy in a very affectionate attitude … But anyway, we already know what celebrities are like.

Most likely, now Demi and Machine Gun are getting to know each other, and if everything gets ready soon the news will come through social networks, we have no doubt. We will be with our eyes wide open!