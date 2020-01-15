Do you fight for inheritance? José Eduardo ventilates if his father has already made a will

Eugenio Derbez, have you written your will? His son José Eduardo sold it and revealed that knowing how perfect his father is, he has probably taken his precautions.

The oldest son of the comedian said he prefers not to talk about these issues, because he does not like to think that one day Eugenio will be missing:

It is a subject that I do not like to play, you feel like the interested son and then how the distribution is going to be, how it will touch us, I am not like that, it is important because but then come the problems as there have been in several families. ”

However, José Eduardo believes that since his father is a perfectionist, he must already have everything ready:

“My dad is a perfectionist in everything and he fixes everything and he must have a good square, so I am sure that something like that he already has it perfectly arranged. I am not interested in knowing, I am not interested in anything happening in many years and neither do my brothers ”.

When they asked José Eduardo if he has something to reproach the comedian, he said nothing:

“I have nothing to claim or reproach. He hoped and I think he did his best as a dad, right or wrong he did it. ”

With information from Imagen Televisión.

You may also be interested: Eugenio Derbez blames Victoria Ruffo for José Eduardo's physical defects