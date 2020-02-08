Do you confirm romance? Marina de Tavira and Diego Luna are photographed together

Although neither Diego Luna and Marina de Tavira have confirmed maintaining a romantic relationship, there are already several occasions in which the actors have been captured together in different events.

On this occasion, De Tavira and Luna posed together for a photograph in which they are accompanied by other of their fellow actors.

Was the actor José María Yazpik who posted on his Twitter account an image that was taken after the presentation of his debut opera, “Powder", held in a community of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) in Chiapas, as part of the Zapatista Film Festival Puy Ta Cuxlejaltic.

In the image you can see Marina de Tavira next to Diego Luna, among other actors, among them, José María Yazpik, Joaquín Cosío, Johanna Murillo, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Dolores Heredia.

The "Roma" actress wears a red plaid shirt and wears dark glasses, while next to her, Diego Luna wears black, wears a cap and they both look smiling.

It should be remembered that one of the last times that Diego and Marina They were captured together when they left the Esperanza Iris Theater, in Mexico City, where they shared the stage in the staging “Voices against power”.

