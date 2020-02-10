Do they live in poverty? They accuse that Joan Sebastian's grandchildren do not receive money from their uncle (VIDEO)

A show magazine uncovered that grandsons of Joan Sebastian they would live in extreme poverty and even stay in shelters. In addition, the singer's ex-wife, Rehana, accused her ex-brother-in-law José Manuel Figueroa of not helping him.

And, apparently, the interpreter did not leave any will and the only one who still has his possessions is José Manuel.That is why Rehana, daughter of the late Juan Sebastián Figueroa, showed through the magazine the needs they face .

Cipriano Sotelo, Joan Sebastian's family lawyer, clarified that so far none of the children have received the inheritance.

It can be a misunderstanding. There is absolutely nothing hidden. José Manuel can bring his vehicles, horses, but it is not due to the succession: he buys what he has with his earnings. But it is worth considering that Joan Sebastian is gone. They have to project their life and see their income options, ”said the interpreter's lawyer.

On the other hand, Maribel Guardia, mother of Julián Figueroa, said he did not know the precarious situation experienced by the grandsons of Joan Sebastian.

