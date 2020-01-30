Do Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have a relationship? We have the proof that would indicate yes

Share it:

A few days ago the break between Rihanna and Hassan Jameel leaked to the press. A separation that, by the way, was not very different from their relationship, because it occurred quite discreetly. Although the truth is that none has yet spoken about it (and we are very clear that Rihanna, being as reserved with her personal life as she is, will not comment on anything), we have proof that it is more than finished. Apparently that of Barbados is starting a relationship with the rapper A $ AP Rocky, ex-boyfriend of Kendall Jenner.

Rumors began to sound a few days after Rihanna broke up with her ex. The alleged couple was seen together in New York during a concert, and of course, the Internet went crazy. Ok, we know that they have been in a good relationship for years, so it wouldn't have to mean anything. However, we now have the proof that would confirm your own. According to the British media 'The Sun', Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky they shared a hotel room during your stay in the city of skyscrapers. We are hallucinating!

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are giving themselves a second chance

An anonymous source revealed to the newspaper saying that yes, there is something between them, but at the moment it is nothing serious. "Rihanna is reluctant to label your relationship, since it is too early after his separation from Hassan. Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky really enjoy each other's company, but they are taking things easy, "he said.

We will have to wait to see if their relationship evolves or stays in something temporary, as it happened in 2013. At that time, both were seen kissing, but nothing was ever confirmed. Second parts … they were never good, were they? We will know soon.