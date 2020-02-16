Do not stay with the desire! Geraldine Bazán has fulfilled all her fantasies in bed (VIDEO)

Geraldine Bazan He told some of the secrets of his personal and intimate life, such as his sexual fantasies.

Since May 2018, the actress has divorced Gabriel Soto, with whom (perhaps) she made most of her lustful thoughts come true. After her separation, she had a fleeting romance with Santiago Ramundo, who (probably) pleased her by fulfilling other of her fantasies.

When asked, the journalist Luz García in “Noche de luz”, about her sexual fantasies, Geraldine Bazan He revealed that he has none, since he has fulfilled all of them.

“Any sexual fantasy? I have fulfilled all of them, ”he replied with a laugh.

In addition, he said he does not have a preference between blond or dark men, "rather, it is the chemistry that is" when you meet someone, he said.

The beautiful actress also confessed that she increased her breasts and that they have never offered her a leading role in exchange for an improper proposal.

