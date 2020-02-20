“Do not kill yourself, I'm very good”: They criticize Barbara de Regil for advising on suicide in a bathing suit

Users went back against Barbara de Regil after the protagonist of Rosario Scissors give advice on the suicide in a bathing suit

And is that the actress left, as every week, to be asked questions in her Instagram, to which he replied with his best photos.

In one of them, a young woman asked him what he should do if he had suicidal thoughts:

I beg you to seek help. Go to therapy. Tell your parents, your mom. Not bad, on the contrary, ”wrote the actress.

However, Bárbara de Regil's anti-suicide council accompanied him with a photo showing off his worked abdomen in a bathing suit. Therefore, many users mocked.

Do not kill yourself, I am very good, daughter of your mother, ”shared a user on Twitter along with the Story of the actress. And he threw the account @esdemamador.

Others compared the actress with the meme of The Komander and the famous phrase "Don't do it compa":

In addition, they mocked her other actress's responses:

You may also like:

OV7 would have looked for OCESA behind Ari Borovoy (VIDEO)

Celia Lora raises the temperature of her fans with PHOTO of her freckles