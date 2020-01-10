Do not go! The emotional farewell of Andrea Legarreta to Yanet García TODAY

A few weeks ago Yanet García, the popular "Girl of the Climate" today announced that from 2020 will no longer be part of the morning broadcast.

Everything seems to indicate that since she is very much in love, Yanet will move to the United States, where she also seeks to internationalize her career.

However, Yanet García seems nice not only to the picture, but her “TODAY” classmates also told her how much they will miss her and how much they love her:

Andrea Legarreta, one of the most popular conductors in the morning magazine of Televisa, dedicated this emotional message:

We love you baby and we will miss you. ”

Yanet was very excited about the message and responded to Andrea and her partner Chano Jurado, who produces “TODAY'S NOVEL”.

It was also announced that Mauricio Mancera and Orlando Segura will abandon the broadcast at the end of 2019.

