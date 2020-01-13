Do not get lost in the series The Witcher with this interactive map with timeline

From the birth of Geralt (and previous events) until his encounter with Ciri, all the events counted in the first season of the series The Witcher On Netflix they are covered in an official interactive map with a timeline included.
This is your definitive guide to be able to fill in any plot hole that you could not spin after watching the first episodes of what already seems to be the series of the moment.
This map will have to be updated in the future with the arrival of a second season that was officially announced a few weeks after verifying that we are facing a real ball.
You can access the map from here and explore the many details that it hides for those who have seen the series or know perfectly the world of the novels of the Polish Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the Saga de Geralt de Rivia that has given life to some fantastic video games and now to this television phenomenon that competes face to face with giants like the Star Wars universe.
