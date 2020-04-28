"Do I know Robinson? Does he chase me wherever I go," Lawrenson explains how he met Robinson.

Michael Robinson passed away Tuesday at age 61. The former soccer player and presenter of Cadena SER leaves many memories behind and one of his clubs, Liverpool, has dedicated a farewell to him up there with a fun anecdote.

"It seemed like Michael was following me wherever I went. I signed for Preston and Michael too, then I went to Brighton and he did too. Then he went international for Ireland and we became teammates," said Mark Lawrenson, Robinson's former teammate at various teams, in the 'red' club statement.

"I remember when I was at Liverpool, Joe Fagan, the coach, asked me during the preseason when we were in Switzerland – if he knew Michael Robinson. I said 'yes, he follows me wherever I go.' "Well, he keeps chasing you because we just signed him", explained the former player.

The former player wanted to dedicate some nice words to his former partner. "'Robbo' was a player with all his heart. He gave everything and did not try to do things that did not work out for him. I used to call him 'the wall' because he was very good at holding the ball and causing problems for the central defenders. They couldn't have a moment of peace with him and he always exploited his strengths, "he added.