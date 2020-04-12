Entertainment

Do as Naruto's Akatsuki: WSJ recommends teleconferencing like in the manga

April 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Coronavirus is starting to frighten the world more and more, putting solid roots in Japan too. It is news of a few days ago that the virus has also affected the Shueisha publishing house and that the publication of Weekly Shonen Jump has been postponed for this. However the editorial team calls for calm with an image of Naruto.

With Coronavirus around, more and more people are forced to work from home in smart working, avoiding physical interactions with colleagues and other people. For this, teleconferences with special programs must also be used, and why not take a cue from the characters of the Akatsuki organization that showed up after the first clash between Naruto and Sasuke at the Valley of the End?

Longtime fans will remember that for a long time the Akatsuki members met using only chakra projections, so that only a sort of shadows were present in the various dens. This is two other backgrounds from the worlds of ONE PIECE and Bleach are those that Weekly Shonen Jump has made available. From the world of ONE PIECE has been taken into consideration the Levely, while for Bleach the ten Espada meeting.

Will you use them as a backdrop for your video conferencing? Meanwhile, with Naruto you also have indications on how much to wash your hands.

