DmC 5 Special Edition will not be released on PC: the ‘protest’ review bombing on Steam is triggered

Capcom’s leaders have confirmed that Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will not be released on PC. Once they heard the news, several users decided to express their disappointment by participating in a review bombing on Steam that involved the original version of DmC 5.

Everything starts from the statements shared in the margins of PlayStation 5 Showcase from a spokesperson for Capcom to the Eurogamer.net editorial team: “Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition has been developed and optimized to specifically benefit from the system architecture and processing power offered by the PS5 and Xbox Series X, so we are focusing on these platforms. ‘release of DmC 5 Special Edition on PC “.

The failure to land the Special Edition of Devil May Cry 5 on PC has thus prompted several fans to stage a symbolic protest through the review bombing of DmC 5 on Steam. In parallel with the exponential increase in the number of user reviews with negative votes that have been published on Steam, in the last few days the number of positive comments from those who obviously wanted to take the defense of DMC 5 on PC.

All this, while the debate continues on the gaming forums and on social networks after the confirmation of the Ray Tracing available only on PS5 for the launch of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, expected for the November 19: buyers of the Xbox Series X version (and presumably also Series S) will receive an update that will introduce dynamic lighting in Ray Tracing only after marketing.