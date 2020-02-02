Djokovic's anger at the chair judge during the Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic has made it clear on more than one occasion that in Melbourne it is one of the places where he likes to play tennis. This Sunday I had an appointment with the Austrian Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open final.

The Serbian sought to win his eighth title, which would also mean taking Rafa Nadal the 'number one' in the world. However, at one point in the final, he went down two arbitration decisions against him and that may cost him the title.

Djokovic received two warnings by exceed the service time. It was a decisive game and in the end, he ended up losing it. At that moment he addressed the chair judge, not very happy.

Djokovic addressing the chair judge

/ Getty Images

Once he lost the set, at the crossroads, the Serb passed right by the judge's chair and patted him.

The anger was not there. As soon as he sat down, he turned his head up and released him ironically: "You have become famous, well done!". Instead, the judge ignored the gesture and did not sanction the world number two again.

Finally, the Serbian reacted on time and won the Austrian Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in four hours of the match. He got his eighth Australian Open and recovered the first world position, held so far by the Spanish Rafael Nadal.

In addition, the tournament's number two reduced with its seventeenth corona major ’crown the difference from the Balearic, which has 19, and the Swiss Roger Federer, who continues to reign with 20 titles.

He also signed a new milestone after becoming the only player of the Open Era (after 1968) to get a Grand Slam in three different decades.