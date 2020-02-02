Djokovic wins the Australian Open against Thiem and regains world number one

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Serbian Novak Djokovic reacted on time against Austrian Dominic Thiem, who beat 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in four hours, to get his eighth Australian Open and recover the first world position, held so far by the Spanish Rafael Nadal.

Further, the number two of the tournament reduced with its seventeenth ‘major’ crown the difference from the Balearic, which has 19, and the Swiss Roger Federer, who continues to reign with 20 titles.

He also signed a new milestone after becoming the only player of the Open Era (after 1968) to get a Grand Slam in three different decades.

👑🎾 No one can with the reign of the Big Three in the Grand Slam 2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣

🇦🇺 Federer

🇫🇷 Nadal

🇬🇧 Federer,

🇺🇸 Nadal 2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣

🇦🇺 Federer

🇫🇷 Nadal

🇬🇧 Djokovic

🇺🇸 Djokovic 2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣

🇦🇺 Djokovic

🇫🇷 Nadal

🇬🇧 Djokovic

🇺🇸 Nadal 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣

🇦🇺 Djokovic https://t.co/8N0H2xz0fG – Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) February 2, 2020

For his part, the Austrian, who had signed an exceptional road to the final after firing players like Nadal (1) or Zverev (7), tripped for the third time in a Grand Slam final and confirmed himself as the active player that more times he has lost a 'major' tournament final without having won any.

The initial script predicted a new great night for Belgrade after breaking on his first chance a Thiem that started 3-0 below.

Djokovic, who explained in his last press conference that his service at the beginning of the year is being the best of his career, did not let himself be intimidated with his best weapon and the initial set was scored 6-4.

However, when everything seemed planned for a new crown by the fast track, the Austrian scored a break with the 4-4 in a game marked by a warning and penalty of a service received by the Serbian.

The decision destabilized Djokovic who took the opportunity to discuss with the French chair judge Damien Dumusois and recriminate him that he made the decision to become famous.

Unexpectedly, he returned to suffer an unexpected turn the encounter after a meritorious reaction of the Serbian who seemed doomed to lose in four sets, both for Thiem's ​​inspiration and for his confirmed physical discomfort after being treated.

Djokovic won the fourth set after breaking the Austrian's service when the score looked 4-3 and keep its subsequent game to serve after pointing it blank.

Thiem did not remake Djokovic's great reaction and let out a game at the service in the first stages of the final set that would end up costing him the final after losing the set 6-4.

Melbourne Park had the same champion as the previous edition after Djokovic joined his top rivals Nadal (12 Roland Garros) and Federer (8 Wimbledon) as the only tennis players to have eight or more titles in a particular Grand Slam.

In addition, the new edition of the first major event of the season once again confirmed the hegemony of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer, who have signed up for the last thirteen Grand Slam disputed.