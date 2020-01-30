Djokovic is already in the Australian Open final after winning over Federer in three sets

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic continued his unstoppable march at the Australian Open, the first 'Grand Slam' of the season, and qualified this Thursday for the final after not giving too many options to Swiss Roger Federer, who beat in the first semifinal of the men's team by 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3.

'Nole' continues to make it clear that Melbourne is where it is most comfortable and on Sunday he will look before the winner of this Friday's duel between Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem his eighth title, which would also lead to snatch the number one from Rafa Nadal.

That of Belgrade, which has never lost a final at the Rod Laver Arena and that to maintain its streak would add its eighteenth 'big', knew how to recover the brilliant start of a Federer who had planted in the penultimate round after several epic comebacks and with Doubts about your fitness.

This did not seem to be an obstacle when he started very 'plugged in' to get 4-1 on the scoreboard, the only time he gave the feeling of dominating Djokovic. He calmed down, settled his tennis and was able to equalize the disadvantage by snatching the Swiss with his serve with 5-4 down, and also making it blank.

The Basel managed to save the 'tie-break', but the current champion imposed his moment and despite the efforts of the veteran ex-number one in the world, he did not go through real moments of trouble because he did not grant a loophole with his serve and offered A precise game and with hardly any mistakes. A 'break' with 5-4 gave him the second set and one more in the third was insurmountable for Federer.

This is how the game has been lived on the networks: