DJ Khaled, Cardi B and Lady Gaga in Super Bowl Week

Miami.- DJ Khaled will celebrate his first Grammy victory in the city where the former radio host built his career: Miami.

The popular musician will perform at multiple events prior to the Super Bowl this week, which will be full of celebrities of the highest level including Diddy, Shaquille O'Neal, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Post Malone, Kevin Hart, Vin Diesel, Cardi B , Guns N 'Roses and Maroon 5.

Oh yeah! We will definitely be celebrating this week. I remember that the Super Bowl came here 10 years ago and it was a special occasion. We want it to be special too, "Khaled said in an interview with The Associated Press." I'm excited it is in Miami. "

Khaled has just won a Grammy for best rap / sung performance by "Higher," a collaboration with the late rapper Nipsey Hussle and the R&B star John Legend.

Super Bowl Week will try to match the Grammys, which were delivered last weekend, by the number of star musicians who will perform before Sunday's halftime show headed by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at Hard Rock Stadium, where the San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Khaled will perform at the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, the VEWTOPIA Music Festival and the Rolling Stone party.

Others will also have several presentations throughout the week including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, the Chainsmokers, DaBaby, Marshmello, Megan Thee Stallion, Meek Mill and Tiesto.

Cardi B will perform at a concert to celebrate the advance of the movie "Fast & Furious 9"; Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena and Tyrese will also be present while Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth and Puerto Rican Reggaeton Ozuna will also have presentations. The Grammy-awarded rapper will have a presentation late at night in LIV and will lead the VEWTOPIA, which will also feature Nicky Jam.

Lizzo will also have a double shift: He will sing in the SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive concert series and then at the Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar party, which will also include Harry Styles and Mark Ronson at the Meridian hotel in Island Gardens.

Gaga, who spearheaded the Super Bowl halftime show in 2017, will perform on the same stage for AT&T TV Super Saturday Night, held a day before Super Bowl LIV.

Post Malone will perform at Bootsy On the Water, an Bootsy Bellows event, which will host Kevin Hart. Swae Lee, who collaborated with Malone on the hit "Sunflower", will hold an event to launch his shoe collection with Giuseppe Zanotti.

Budweiser will open the Budx Hotel in South Beach with events with Dwyane Wade and Halsey; Karamo Brown of "Queer Eye" is part of a Stella Artois event; and Guy Fieri will host The Players Tailgate 2020.

Shaq's Fun House, the musical festival of the NBA legend with a carnival theme, will return to Miami and will have presentations by Diddy, Pitbull, Diplo and Shaq himself who uses the stage name of DJ Diesel.

The Grand Party weekend has never seen a poster like this, "O'Neal said in a statement." A larger venue, a larger carnival-sized state fair, a bigger cast. "

O'Neal sent this statement before the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter accident in which Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people also died.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, O'Neal, who felt the tragedy badly, said he was debating whether he should still go to Miami.

Part of me wanted me to stay alone while reflecting on what my brother and his family meant to me and my family, "he wrote." But thinking what Kobe would have wanted, what would he have done? Kobe would have wanted us to move on and celebrate life, so let's do that. "

O'Neal said he will donate all the proceeds of the festival "to families who lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation."