DJ Bop, Yule Trooper and more in the new Fortnite store update

2020 by Fortnite it opens as it ended, that is, with the usual avalanche of new items for sale in the store, which arrive with the usual daily updates. Today is no exception, and therefore some skins arrive, such as the legendary DJ Bop, really not to be missed.

As legendary, you'll have to shell out to bring it home 2000 V-Bucks: will it be your new year gift? If, on the other hand, you are not convinced, you can try skeletal Yule Trooper, from 1500 V-Bucks, or the darkest Astra, also from 1500 V-Bucks. If instead it is Christmas spirit still flowing in you, the Ho Ho Ho cover and the Branch Basher pickaxe are really for you.

In Daily Sales Three ballets are on sale instead: Make it Rain, Hand Signals and Scorecard, but there are also the Sparkplug and Whiplash skins, respectively from 1200 and 800 V-Bucks, and the pickaxe Glow Stick.

As always we remind you that the objects in question have the sole function of changing the aesthetics of your character, and therefore they will not give you any advantage in battle. What do you think? Have you already decided what to buy?

As for the game in general, Bugha was named Fortnite player of the year, and Tim Sweeney of Epic has hinted that he has big plans for Fortnite in the future.