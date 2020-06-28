Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition is also coming to iPad

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The announcement of the start of work on the iPad version of Divinity Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition arrives directly from Larian Studios. The famous role-playing game will also arrive on Apple-branded tablets with some unique features.

The development team has stated that it is currently working on adapting the entire game interface to the touch screen, so that players can decide whether or not to use the new control system and play perfectly on the move. However, Larian Studios has made it known that the title will also support controllers compatible with the latest version of iOS without any problem, so anyone with a bluetooth device such as the DualShock 4 or the Xbox One pad you can use one of your choice to play Divinity Original Sin 2 on iPad.

Unfortunately, no details have been given on the possible release date of the game, so it is likely that it will take a while before the title can make its debut on the App Store. All we know is that the development team will soon announce all the unique features of this new version of the RPG.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the announcement of The Four Relics Of Rivellon, the new free DLC of Divinity Original Sin 2, dates back to a few days ago.