Divine message? Marysol Sosa got pregnant just when José José died

Marysol Sosa, the daughter they had Jose jose Y Anel NoreñaShe revealed that she was pregnant when the controversy broke out over the death of her father and she went through that process in that state.

The 37-year-old woman waits for her second child and currently has 15 weeks of gestation, so she is very happy in the company of her husband Xavier Orozco

In an interview for TV Notes magazine, Marysol Sosa He revealed how it was that he found out about the pleasant news and what sensation has let him know that his famous and deceased father will not know this new baby either.

“I began to feel bad and very tired, but I thought it was because of all the tension and uncertainty that was experienced with the death of my dad, so I didn't care. Almost a month later we went to Acapulco and I felt worse, ”he explained.

The breaking point was a trip that Sea and sun made to Acapulco along with his family, where he had a dizzy spell and vomiting. At that moment he realized that he had a delay, so he decided to go to his gynecologist.

“Upon returning to the city we went with my gynecologist to get out of doubt and he confirmed the news; I did an ultrasound and we didn't see that I was pregnant, but … very pregnant! ”, he said.

Marysol Sosa He has already informed his closest relatives about the arrival of his second baby, whose sex is not yet known.

As if that were not enough, the daughter of Jose jose He confessed that if he has a child he will not hesitate for a moment to name him José, as his father.

