Divine! Frida Sofia impresses with a body in a leopard bikini (VIDEO)

Frida Sofia, daughter of the singer Alejandra Guzmánsurprised his followers of Instagram by publishing a mysterious and thoughtful message accompanied by a video.

In the recording you can see the controversial young woman lying down and wearing what appears to be a tiny leopard print animal print bikini.

No doubt Frida Sofia he looks radiant in his video, but that was not what caught the attention of his fans this time.

What surprised was the message issued by the granddaughter of Enrique Guzmán and Silvia Pinal, because it was a question about what he left this 2019.

“December… I wonder if this year taught me enough to get ahead. To drown my demons without drowning myself. To discover me and love me as I am. To get up every day grateful to be alive and healthy. To value everything. Hopefully and yes, but if not, I will still fight until I get it. ALWAYS, ”said the young woman.

So far the video with your message you have reached more than 71 thousand reproductions; In addition there are hundreds of comments that highlight how beautiful she looks and the great figure she has.

With information from Suelta la Sopa

