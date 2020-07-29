Divergent: Allegiant, will the saga with Shailene Woodley ever have a conclusion?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tonight airs on Channel 20 The Divergent Series: Allegiant, third and final chapter of the young adult saga based on the novels by Veronica Roth starring Shailene Woodley, Theo James and Miles Teller. Last chapter only in practice however, because in reality the series had to end with a second part entitled Ascendant.

Because of Allegiant's sensational flop, which grossed only $ 179 million from the $ 288 million and $ 297 million from previous films, Lionsgate was forced to cancel the development of the sequel scheduled for 2017, which was later transformed into a Starz TV series.

When most of the cast members, including Woodley, expressed their lack of interest in moving the title to the small screen, the network also had to abandon plans for a final show, and a few years later the project the situation has not changed.

"It is definitely pending. There is no upcoming news" In fact, producer Doug Wick explained during a recent interview.

For Veronica Roth's book lovers, however, there is good news: Erik Feig's Picturestar is currently working on the film adaptation of Chosen Ones, the author's latest novel available in bookstores since last April.

For more details, we refer you to the review of The Divergent Series: Allegiant.