Disturbing? The best MEMES of Alejandra Guzmán and her new face ‘modified’

Singer Alejandra Guzmán does not stop impacting social networks with his face, and not precisely because it keeps him beautiful and careful.

In past days ‘The rock queen’ Mexican was severely criticized after spreading a Photo his where he presumed an aesthetic treatment that was done on the eyebrows.

At that moment the image unleashed a wave of ‘memes’, as the netizens were perplexed with the obvious physical changes on the face of Alejandra Guzmán.

Now again an image emerged that surprised everyone, because the interpreter of 'Queen of Hearts' appeared without a drop of makeup next to his mother Silvia Pinal

The netizens did not hesitate to comment again on the appearance of ‘La Guzmán’, of whom he has even said that he has undergone a dozen operations in this year alone.

Even if Silvia Pinal He has defended his daughter, Enrique Guzman, Alejandra's father, has not spared to declare that the love for the scalpel was inherited to the rocker by her mother.

In the meantime they keep appearing nnew memes about the appearance of Alejandra Guzmán, who warn that if it does not stop soon after, it could be too late.

Just as you look, you look phenomenal, unless you want to look like Alejandra Guzman in the future like that, after everything that was done on her body pic.twitter.com/M2I8PsaDQo – JoNathan Di ⚾️ Rodríguez (@ Jo_nathan29) December 19, 2019

