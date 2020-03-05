Disturbing discovery on the pages of Savage Avengers n11 of Marvel Comics

Share it:

The series of Savage Avengers it has very strange premises, in fact it brings to the contemporary Marvel Universe, inhabited by the heroes that we have learned to know and love, the Cimmerian warrior Conan. Just one of his enemies reveals a creepy secret.

The character in question is the sorcerer Kulan Gath, historical nemesis of Conan. The revelation that is given to us in number 11 of Savage Avengers really seems to come directly from a horror film, in fact the wizard feeds on pieces of the human body to increase his powers. He is therefore a cannibal, perhaps the first to appear in a Marvel Comics story. The discovery, in the series written by Gerry Duggan and drawn by Butch Guice, is made by Doctor Strange who understands that the sorcerer absorbs the knowledge of whoever feeds, partly absorbing even mystical powers.

A truly disturbing practice that has deep roots also in our history, in fact it seems that some tribes of Malaysia, in ancient times, practiced rites that consisted in feeding on the deceased to absorb their strength and knowledge. In changing the subject decisively, we point out that in June the Black Panther series written by the journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates will end and that an unprecedented collaboration will soon arrive that brings Ultraman to Marvel Comics, the famous Japanese super hero.