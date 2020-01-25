Disturbances between the ultras of both teams in the previous Valencia – Barcelona

The ultras of the two hobbies They have taken advantage of the previous match to make a pitched battle around the stadium. As the SER Chain has been able to know, the ultras of both sets would have been left to generate these unfortunate altercations in the previous match.

People sheltered in bars, flying chairs, pyrotechnics and a host of unfortunate events that are happening today in Valencia as an excuse for a football game. The authorities are already acting and the clubs are expected to issue a statement informing of the unfortunate events. From Barcelona, ​​as Adriá Albets reports, Barça regrets these incidents in which the radicals are out of the club's control. They have organized to go down on their own to Valencia, without entry. In Barça they believe that it is a revenge between radical and violent groups.

The game is scheduled to begin at 4 pm at the Mestalla stadium, so state security forces are expected to act and return order to the area so that hobbies can enter their seats in a controlled manner and without risks.