Distinguishing the ears from hentai: the Interspecies Reviewers case

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent months there has been talk of a media case involving the anime Interspecies Reviewers, of study Passion. The bubble burst when the U.S. streaming platform Funimation he announced that he would remove the series from his catalog because Interspecies Reviewers is too pushed. Following this, the news spread that other networks have also tried to solve the problem in some way, in order not to lose public: some Asian and global broadcasters (such as Crunchyroll is Amazon Prime Video), seeing the quality of the product, canceled the programming, or made specific changes, continuing the serialization, such as the on demand platform AnimeLab.

Others, like Wakaniminstead, they did not alter the title. The same Tokyo MX, which distributes anime on Japanese territory, was forced to remove the series: this not only influenced the airing in Japan, but also affected the voice actors, who risked losing their jobs. Fans wanted to support the product in some way, raising the average rating of Interspecies Reviewers in the online review aggregator Myanimelist.net, so as to make it one of the most appreciated and acclaimed of the last year. Inevitably, to deal with what happened, the site had to remedy, in turn lowering the votes. At first it was thought that Interspecies Reviewers had been completely canceled, no longer appearing on any program schedule, but two broadcasters acquired the rights, and continued serialization. Faced with the fuss that arose, we wondered when a manga and an anime stop being ecchi and flow into hentai.

A crucial difference

Before we start talking about Interspecies Reviewers, and understand the reasons behind the criticisms, we want to deepen the difference between ecchi and hentai.

Ecchi derives from the Japanese pronunciation of the letter H, but the actual etymology of the term is still unknown, and it is thought that in turn it is a reference to the first character of the term Hentai: in fact, originally, ecchi was also used as a synonym for hentai. Over the years, the two expressions have separated and have obtained different meanings: without dwelling too much on the origin of the name and its evolution over time, we can tell you that with ecchi we tend to define manga and anime with an erotic background, without explicit sexual implications, with double senses and ambiguous situations, which often create a cheerful atmosphere. Anyone who has studied the Japanese media over the years knows that the works in this vein range from soft eroticism to a more intense one. The works with "light" contents simply stimulate the imagination of the public, with the classic I see I don't see: the female characters have skimpy clothes, which highlight the roundness (generally exaggerated) or other parts of the body, without necessarily resulting in 'obscene.

Sometimes, everything is emphasized by shots that focus on certain parts of the body or on the linen, perhaps to try to arouse even more interest in the public: the so-called fanservice. More iconic examples of soft ecchi can be Highschool of the Dead and The Seven Deadly Sins: titles without explicit nudity, which only show a few (but abundant …) elements.

Otherwise, the most driven manga and anime, do not hesitate to present bare breasts, still trying not to result in adult situations. Even in these circumstances, scenes return that highlight certain parts of the body. Among the examples of productions that show partial nudities we can mention Prison School is High School DxD, which among the strengths, in addition to comedy, have nudity.

Net of the presence of nude scenes or not, the authors respect a kind of "ethics" to prevent the job from becoming too trivial, thus avoiding the revisions that Japan makes to the contents movieographic: the ecchi works are limited to showing only the upper parts of the body, without full nudes.

It is a very different situation hentai, which can be translated as "Pervert". The shades of the works of this genre are mostly mature, although it is possible to find some comic titles, with explicit sexual elements (censored or not), aimed at an adult audience. Ultimately: the eclectic is winking, hentai is more scurrilous. However, there are some erotic productions that for the contents they offer are positioned on the border between the two genres, although they almost never fall into the excessive, however presenting strong and questionable elements: for this reason Interspecies Reviewers has created a sensation to be sin too pushed; but we believe that there are also other reasons that have led (and perhaps forced) some broadcasters to remove the title from their schedules.

Men vs Elves

Interspecies Reviewers it is set in a fantasy world, populated by creatures of all kinds: humans, elves, fairies, werewolves, angels, demons, and many others. The protagonists are the adventurer Stunk and the elf Zellwho, on a journey to their next destination, save an angel. This is Crim, and cannot return to heaven, due to the broken halo, and asks the two heroes if he can join them. Unfortunately, Crim does not know who is in front: Stunk and Zell cannot be called classic explorers, as their real goal is to go to bed with every type of girl, of every race. As specified by the narrator in the first few episodes, in the world of Interspecies Reviewers there are various brothels, and the women who work there are called "succubi", because in their veins the blood of the mythological creatures seducing men flows. Stunk and Zell agree to be accompanied by the angel, with the hope of one day visiting paradise, and finding out if there are brothels there too. Although unwillingly, Crim agrees to follow them in their endeavor. After giving an evaluation, almost as a joke, on who is better between an elderly human and an elf of more than 500 years old, but always young looking, Stunk and Zell publish the their first and actual review on the board of the inn Ale & Eats (meeting place for many travelers); when they realize that their judgments are highly appreciated, so much so as to yield a conspicuous nest egg, they understand they can become editors of brothels and succubi. The two involve Crim in this crazy venture, and a fourth member changes every time: the group is called Ishuzoku Reviewers, and each of them gives an opinion on their experience.

On the narrative side, Interspecies Reviewers deviates from some similar titles, explaining what adventurers do in moments of relaxation: in addition to eating and drinking in taverns, paladins spend money in brothels.

Stunk and Zell, for their part, are two atypical heroes: although they have considerable fighting skills, they are not interested in facing enemies, preferring to visit the succubi. Since the introduction, it is perceived that Interspecies Reviewers is an ecchi in no uncertain terms, which on several occasions lets itself be pushed to situations, which could make it like a hentai: the series has a comic atmosphere, given by embarrassing circumstances and double-minded, but sometimes it falls into excess.

The anime doesn't just show naked female parts, but goes further, with sexual intercourse that leaves little room for the imagination, although they are carefully censored.

Although the plot focuses on a single theme, so much so that it could be almost obvious to attend certain scenes, sometimes, however, the anime exaggerates and loses the elegance of a "pure" ecchi. Contexts are created that are too driven: just think of when our people reach a red light district in a volcano and ask for a succubus salamander whose red-hot body allows you to cook meat, similar to a barbeque; the meat, positioned in specific parts of the body, due to the high heat, takes on fairly explicit forms.

Or again, when reviewers turn into women, to better understand how the opposite sex feels: some scenes may be loud.

When censorship occurs, however, a sound sector intervenes with effects that are not unequivocal. During the episodes there are other situations, some light, which merely show the bare essentials, others more explicit, even if disguised. However, we believe there are other reasons that have prompted numerous broadcasters, especially Westerners, to remove the series.

A media case

Before trying to understand what are the reasons that have driven many networks to run for cover, we must say that we are aware of the cultural differences between East and West: by now we are used to contexts in anime and manga that might seem too "absurd", and they are not able to surprise us or scandalize us more than we should.

What we propose, however, wants to be a Western reasoning, to be able to understand if there are other reasons behind the strong criticism made to Interspecies Reviewers: seeing the anime, sometimes we are faced with some scenes or directorial choices that may not be appreciated by all fans, because they can be excessive.

This also occurs in the recent production of the study Passion: some stylistic choices could hardly find everyone's consent. For example, it could be irreverent and unpleasant to see the angel Crim having sex, and its "exploitation" by the two adventurers only to find out if closed houses exist even in paradise.

Perhaps what left us with a greater sense of unease is the choice of the character design of some characters: although it is specified that most of the roles are of age, characters such as Crim, the halfling Kanchal, and others have perhaps too childish an aspect for situations with content reserved for an adult audience.

The western market is very large, and in recent years numerous networks (television and on demand) have opened up to the world of Japanese animation, broadcasting some titles also in simulcast. For this reason, for an animation and production studio, being able to conquer even a small slice of the western public could restore importance and prestige.

Because of the numerous ethical and moral problems linked to Interspecies Reviewers found by western networks, some eastern broadcasters had to make substantial changes in order not to lose overseas ratings, although it was aired in the late evening or in a "protected" version. In the face of what happened, we can only ask ourselves whether to please a larger audience, it is worth changing the work, risking to ruin and distort it.