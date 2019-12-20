Distant Worlds 2: here are the first ingame images of Slitherine's strategic 4X

Share it:

After launching the Christmas Sale in Slitherine, the English gaming company specializing in RTS and management invites us to explore the alien worlds of Distant Worlds 2 with the first game images of the ambitious 4X strategy coming to PC during 2020.

The new chapter of this historic sci-fi management and strategic series from Slitherine is in development for 4 years: during this time frame, the authors of the original title have made a real transformation of the graphic engine, adopting a 64-bit engine which guarantees a decidedly more modern appearance to the work without, however, abandoning that "nostalgic patina" so dear to fans of the genre.

Among the unpublished content elements that will characterize the title, we mention the complete reformulation of the spaceship management system, a choice that will find direct and tangible evidence in the transition from two-dimensional models to 3D ones. There will also be all those aspects linked to the economic management of one's digital empire, with mechanics that will supervise the construction and strengthening of one's own fleet of interplanetary spaceships and of orbiting space stations.

At the bottom of the news you find the first game images of Distant Worlds 2, to which we leave you waiting to learn from Slitherine the marketing period indicative of this strategic 4X.